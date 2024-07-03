stc Bahrain Wins Big at CSR Awards for Community Work and Communication

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is thrilled to announce its dual recognition at the GCC International CSR Awards. The company secured first place in both the “Excellence in Community-Partnership with Charity” and “Excellence in CSR Communication” categories for its corporate social responsibility arm, stc Jusoor, and its ‘Trees for Life‘ campaign.

Through stc Jusoor, stc Bahrain aims to connect people and empower them to move forward in life, focusing on four main pillars: Culture and Environment, Community Building, Equality & Empowerment, and Learning & Development. It supports community-focused initiatives, enhances people’s skills, and assists the government in addressing environmental and social issues – all aimed at improving the local community and helping achieve Bahrain’s 2030 Economic Vision.

Meanwhile, the stc “Trees for Life” campaign has been instrumental in supporting Bahrain’s National Afforestation plans to double the number of trees in Bahrain by 2035, aligning with Bahrain’s net carbon zero commitment by 2060.

“We are incredibly honored by this recognition,” said Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi, CEO of stc Bahrain. “These awards reflect our dedication to integrating CSR into our core business strategy and our commitment to making a positive difference in our communities. Through our CSR initiatives, we’re committed to giving back to our community to supporting a better Bahrain and ensuring a sustainable future for the coming generations.”

stc Bahrain is steadfast in its commitment to sustainable development. The company consistently undertakes projects and initiatives that contribute positively to Bahraini society. By actively involving both employees and the local community in these efforts, stc Bahrain creates a collaborative environment that fosters progress and prosperity for all.