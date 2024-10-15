stc Bahrain Wins Top Learning & Development Award

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been recognized at the 12th Annual GCC Gov HR & Youth Awards Ceremony 2024. The company was awarded “Most Distinctive Learning and Development of the Year” acknowledging its significant commitment to employee growth.

stc Bahrain’s strategy for learning and development is built around a dynamic 70-20-10 model that prioritizes a blend of on-the-job experiences, collaborative learning, and structured training. This approach is enhanced through partnerships with renowned institutions like Coursera and BIBF, providing access to top-tier resources. Personalized Individual Development Plans are crafted for each employee, ensuring a comprehensive development journey.

Further demonstrating this commitment, stc Bahrain’s flagship “jeel ICT Program,” developed in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, the Bahrain Economic Development Board, Tamkeen, the Supreme Council for Women, and BIBF, provides aspiring young Bahrainis with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital economy.

Eng. Khalid Al Osaimi stc Bahrain CEO, commented, “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which highlights our dedication to creating an environment where employees can learn, grow, and thrive. Investing in our people is a strategic priority at stc Bahrain as it drives innovation and enhances the services we provide to our customers and to the community. This highlights the company’s dedication to develop Bahraini talents in the ICT sector, which supports Bahrain’s 2030 Vision.”

Over the past two years, stc Bahrain has averaged an impressive 16,000 training hours annually, reflecting its commitment to learning and development. This investment has resulted in a highly engaged and motivated workforce, improved work quality, and increased employee retention rates. The company’s personalized development plans, boasting a 100% completion rate, have been instrumental in enhancing job satisfaction and creating a more stable and skilled workforce.

This award solidifies stc Bahrain’s position as a leader in employee development, setting a benchmark for the industry and reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation and growth within Bahrain’s thriving ICT sector.