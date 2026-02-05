stc Bahrain’s Community Programs Earn International Recognition at 2025 Finance Awards

stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, has been recognised with Most Innovative Community Engagement Program for its stc Fereej initiatives at the International Finance Magazine Awards. These achievements reflect the company’s continued commitment to enriching local communities, in alignment with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.

This award recognises the impact of stc Fereej, which blends heritage preservation with practical social support. The Fereej Majlis initiative restores traditional gathering spaces across all governorates, preserving cultural value while upgrading facilities. The Home Renovation program, delivered with the Royal Humanitarian Foundation and the Mother and Child Welfare Society, has improved living conditions for 20 families in 2025, bringing the total renovated homes to 47. These projects also boost the local economy through partnerships with Bahraini suppliers and service providers, extending benefits to the wider community.

Sh. Zeyad Al Khalifa. Chief Government Affairs Officer of stc Bahrain, commented: “Winning this award is a proud milestone for stc Bahrain and for the Kingdom. Through stc Fereej, we are protecting our heritage while improving lives, reflecting our belief that innovation succeeds when it delivers value for both individuals and society.”

stc Bahrain continues to advance its role in social responsibility, creating impactful initiatives that drive economic progress and strengthen community connections.