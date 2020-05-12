Tuesday, May 12, 2020
stc AgileWAN

stc launching AgileWAN in collaboration with NOKIA offering a complete managed SD-WAN service

As a world-class digital leader, supporting its business customers to embark on the exciting journey of digital transformation, stc Bahrain partners with Nokia to launch software defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN). stc AgileWAN is a service that will provide the required agility, flexibility, visibility, control and security to the way customers connect their network to the central or cloud resources.

With stc AgileWAN, business customers will benefit from a multitude of features to have enhanced security, optimized network performance and efficient management of their applications, thereby ensuring end-to-end visibility and control.

stc AgileWAN provides advanced features to businesses of all sizes across various industries such as financial, healthcare, retail and more. Thus, assisting business customers to increase their productivity, boost their user experience and reduce IT operating costs.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, CEO, stc Bahrain, said: “In efforts to live up to our commitment by offering ICT managed services that will help business customers in enhancing and improving their experience, we are pleased to collaborate with Nokia Nuage Networks to offer the next-generation software defined network solutions. A remarkable milestone in investing towards Bahrain’s digital future, our stc AgileWAN service provides a greater flexibility and control of customers’ network operations, which allow businesses to focus on their core competencies while empowering them to move forward into the future.”

Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: “The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable stc Bahrain to better manage the network by providing a consolidated view of the entire network including branches, data centers and public cloud on a single dashboard. This not only helps in enhancing overall performance, but also significantly brings down the cost of network management. The solution allows stc Bahrain to use innovative features like automation, network segmentation and cloud connectivity to provide new-age digital services to their customers. This will allow stc Bahrain to play a crucial role in advancing the digital transformation of enterprises and organizations in the region.”

For more information on the latest stc AgileWAN, managed SDWAN service, stc business customers may contact their dedicated Account Managers, or email us on [email protected].

