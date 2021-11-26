Listen to this article now

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced its partnership with Padel-in Center to launch the first Padel championship for banks and companies “stc Padel Championship”. The tournament will kick off from November 25th till the 28th and is expected to attract young Padel’s enthusiasts from several companies and banks in Bahrain.

The sponsorship of this tournament comes as part of stc Bahrain’s ongoing community commitment and social responsibility toward supporting the sport and wellbeing in Bahrain. This initiative is part of many initiatives stc Bahrain plan to organize with the objective of empowering Bahraini youth and young professionals.

Commenting on this sponsorship, stc Bahrain Chief of Government Affairs Shaikh Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa stressed the importance of organizing such initiatives in Bahrain by saying: “At stc Bahrain, we always strive to create partnerships with different stakeholders

and fields to support our community. We are witnessing an increased interest in the Padel sport in Bahrain among youth, therefore, we want to create a positive impact and encourage young generations to participate in more sport activities for their sustainable wellbeing”.

The “stc Padel Championship” will be opened for young employees from several banks and companies in Bahrain, in which they can participate in the championship.