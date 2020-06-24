Wednesday, June 24, 2020
stc Pay BPTC

stc pay and Bahrain Public Transport Company (BPTC) signed a partnership agreement

stc pay has partnered with Bahrain Public Transport Company (BPTC) to expand its mobile digital payment offering into the transportation sector by enabling the local community to recharge their GO Cards while receiving an instant 50% cashback using stc pay on their smartphones from 21st of June to the 5th of July 2020.

Empowering BPTC to embark on the journey of new digital services, this partnership offers commuters a convenient and safe solution to recharge their GO Cards that can be used for their daily travel on any of the 140 buses operating across 25 routes in the Kingdom.

stc pay provides its customers with a contactless instantaneous payment method to enable them during the current times. The digital offer of recharging the GO Card with stc pay has a minimum recharge of BD3 to be eligible for an instant cashback and a maximum cashback of BD 3 will be redeemed. If two or more cashback offers are running at the same time, customers will only receive the highest cashback amount.

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc CEO said, “As Bahrain continues to stride towards digital transformation with an increasing usage of online solutions by the local community, we recognize the growing need of creating integrated digital services that impact their daily lifestyles be it shopping, travelling or entertainment. Our partnership with BPTC reiterates our fintech solutions, enabling us to reach out to a wider community while providing them with a more efficient and secure mobile payment solution for their transportation needs with stc Pay.”

To recharge their GO Cards, users of stc pay can add their GO Cards to their stc Pay accounts and simply recharge their GO Cards with a pass or top up with any amount. A single ticket costs just 250fils when travelling with a GO Card, the maximum daily spend is 600fils for unlimited travel and a weekly pass is only 3BHD. GO Cards can be purchased from the bus driver, from one of the main bus stations in Manama, Isa Town or Muharraq or at the Airport.

BPTC General Manager Rob Conway said “We’re delighted to be entering into this partnership with stc pay, it is a digital step forward for us and our customers. The timing is also excellent, as from 1st June passengers must now have a GO Card to travel on our buses, so adding stc pay to the existing options for topping up will make travel simpler.”

stc pay is owned by stc Bahrain and powered by SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC Closed.

For more information please visit https://www.stc.com.bh/ and bahrainbus.bh

