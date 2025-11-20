stc pay Bahrain and Local Partner to Power Next-Gen QR Payments for GCC Businesses

stc pay Bahrain, Bahrain’s most innovative and accessible mobile wallet for digital financial transactions, has announced a strategic partnership with Local, a GCC-based fintech company revolutionizing how restaurants and service businesses get paid. This partnership marks a significant step in advancing digital payment infrastructure across the GCC’s service economy, aligning with stc pay Bahrain’s mission to deliver cutting-edge corporate payment solutions that enhance operational efficiency for businesses.

Through this collaboration, stc pay Bahrain will provide secure, seamless, and reliable payment acceptance solutions to power Local’s innovative QR-based checkout platform. The platform will enable guests to scan, split, and pay their bill instantly, eliminating wait times, removing the need for hardware, and creating a frictionless payment experience.

Metin Zavrak, CEO of stc pay Bahrain, commented, “We are proud to partner with Local, a fintech innovator marks another step in advancing Bahrain’s fintech ecosystem and shaping the future of seamless digital payments. By integrating stc pay Bahrain’s secure and scalable payment technology into Local’s platform, we are empowering businesses to deliver faster, safer, and more intelligent payment experiences, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, customer trust, and national digital transformation..”

Saad Ahmad – Founder and CEO, Local, commented “Our partnership with stc pay allows us to enhance the way businesses accept payments, creating a faster, simpler, and more connected experience for customers.”.

With this collaboration, stc pay Bahrain continues to expand its portfolio of corporate payment solutions, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and innovative payment technologies.