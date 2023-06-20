Stc Bahrain to launch vulnerability operations centre.

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, in collaboration with Yogosha, Vulnerability Operations Centre, has announced the launch of the country’s first Vulnerability Operations Centre (VOC), a state-of-the-art platform dedicated to helping organisations tackle offensive security challenges. It provides a range of services, including penetration testing, vulnerability scanning, and incident response.

This marks a significant milestone in Bahrain’s cybersecurity landscape, reinforcing stc Bahrain’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and safeguarding digital environments.

The launch was marked by a signing ceremony between stc Bahrain chief executive officer Nezar Banabeela and Yogosha regional director Oliver Quix. The event at the Wyndham Grand Hotel featured a presentation and session on Offensive Security and Vulnerability Management, followed by a product demo of the stc Vulnerability Operations Centre.

“We are thrilled to partner with Yogosha to introduce the country’s first locally deployed Vulnerability Operations Centre, a game-changer in offensive security,” said Mr Banabeela at the signing ceremony.

“In today’s evolving threat landscape, organisations must adopt a proactive and flexible approach to cybersecurity.”