Step up your shoe game with the stunning collaboration between Dune London and Reem Alswaidi!

Apparel Group’s Dune London is excited to announce their latest collaboration with influencer and entrepreneur, Reem Alswaidi. Our Ramadan 23 collection fuses elegance, sophistication, and quality craftsmanship, with our signature Dune London style – showcasing the key looks from the collection, Reem shows us how to #startwiththeshoes this Ramadan. Discover beautiful molten lurex flats, statement platforms, and elegant kitten heels; finished with art deco crystal and pearl embellishment and adorned with an oversized sundial buckle. Designed in-house our exquisite Ramadan collection will take you stylishly from iftar through to suhoor, and elevate your celebratory looks.

SNAKE STAMP LEATHERS

For a statement-making style, look to our crystal-encrusted block heels, and don’t forget the matching clutch.

MICRO CRYSTALS

Coordinate your style and make your ensemble truly memorable with diamante embellishments that shine with every step.

MICRO CRYSTALS

Inspired by the glitz and glamour of the roaring 20s our crystal embellished mules will take you effortlessly from day through to evening.

SUN DIAL TRIM

For us, it’s all in the detail. Our beautiful crystal embellished brooch has been added to some of our signature styles for a dramatic effect.

About Dune London

Dune London is a globally renowned footwear and accessories specialist, combining premium materials with expert in-house design and craftsmanship for more than 30 years. The brand is best known for trend-led collections with timeless appeal – from everyday essentials to impactful statement pieces, #startwiththeshoes and discover inspiring styles to suit every occasion.