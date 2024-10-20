Strengthening Ties

- Advertisement -

South Korea and Bahrain Bolster Trade, Culture, and Education Links.

The South Korean Ambassador to Bahrain, HeonSang Koo, highlighted the strengthening partnership between South Korea and Bahrain in trade, culture, and education. During the Embassy’s celebration of the Korean National Day, the ambassador emphasised the significance of the recently concluded Korea-GCC Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

“The Korea – GCC FTA is a significant milestone that will further enhance trade relations between South Korea and Bahrain,” he remarked.

The ambassador also underscored the importance of the upcoming Bahrain – Korea Business Forum, set to take place in Seoul on October 30.

- Advertisement -



“The Forum has become a prominent platform for exploring new areas of cooperation between Bahraini and Korean businesses,” he said.

Supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), the Bahrain-Korea Friendship Society, the Korea International Trade Association, and the Korea-Arab Society, the forum aims to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The celebration of Korean National Day showcased the technological and industrial expertise of leading Korean companies such as Samsung, Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, all of which have a strong presence in Bahrain. The event also highlighted the vibrant cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Ambassador HeonSang Koo expressed pride in the embassy’s initiatives to promote Korean culture in Bahrain. “We actively host a variety of cultural events, from Taekwondo competitions to Korean movie nights and cuisine courses,” he said.

The Manama King Sejong Institute, offering free Korean language courses to over 500 Bahraini citizens annually, was also highlighted.

On people-to people exchanges, the embassy selects three Bahraini students each year for higher education scholarships in Korea and provides opportunities for Bahraini officials and academics to visit South Korea. Recent cultural collaborations include an MoU with Bahrain Polytechnic and the successful Chuseok event organised by Mansae Club, a Korean culture society in Bahrain.