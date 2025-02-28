Students Tour Westin, Le Meridien for Sustainability

The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain recently welcomed students from Vatel Bahrain – Hotel & Tourism Business School for an engaging educational visit focused on the hotel’s sustainability initiatives.

The visit, held on February 18, was led by the Complex Director of Engineering, Mr. Moussa Zakkour. Mr. Zakkour provided an insightful talk illustrating the hotel’s efforts to recycle and reduce energy consumption. The students were given a comprehensive tour of the property, where they explored the processes and equipment used to achieve these sustainability goals.

During the visit, the students also had the opportunity to meet with the Complex General Manager, Mr. Paul Dunphy. Mr. Dunphy shared his extensive experience of 18 years in the hospitality industry, offering valuable insights and advice to the aspiring hospitality professionals.

This visit underscores The Westin & Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain’s commitment to sustainability and education, fostering a deeper understanding of environmental responsibility among future leaders in the hospitality industry.