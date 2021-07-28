Sudan Foreign Minister honors RHF

Listen to this article now

The Sudanese Foreign Minister Dr. Maryam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi honored the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) represented by RHF Secretary General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayed, in appreciation of its sincere efforts to stand with the Sudanese people and support them in the humanitarian and development aspects.

The minister expressed her sincere thanks and gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa for his generous support for the construction of the Plant Research and Science Center at the University of Khartoum in Sudan, and hailed the distinguished cooperation of the esteemed government headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

She also praised the efforts of His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, in leading the RHF to distinguished international achievements as a result of its humanitarian work and development projects in various countries of the world.

Dr. Al-Sayed expressed his happiness for honoring the RHF for its fraternal efforts in Sudan, which expresses the love of His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to Sudan, praising the role of the Sudanese community in contributing to the development of the Kingdom in all fields.