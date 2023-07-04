- Advertisement -

City Centre Bahrain, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has launched a refreshing two-month Summer Campaign starting from July 1 till August 31. The Summer Campaign includes a fabulous ‘Shop and Win’ rewards campaign, where customers who shop for BD30 or more can enter the draw for a chance to win the Grand Prize of a brand-new luxury car Mercedes-Benz GLB250 SUV, enjoy a unique play area called Funville with their children as well as the return of the mall wide City Sale making it the most rewarding destination for families and customers looking for the best deals, and – to make the summer of 2023 truly memorable for shoppers across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In keeping with the growing focus on an environment-friendly lifestyle, this year City Centre Bahrain’s Summer Campaign includes the mall’s very own Sustainable Play Park “Funville”, featuring a wide array of exciting and eco-friendly fun workshops, planting area, cinema corner and games. Customers who spend a minimum of BD10 at the mall, will get their own Fun Pass to enter “Funville”.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director, City Centre Bahrain, said: “Our summer campaign at City Centre Bahrain is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our valued customers. Guided by their voices and the resounding mandate of the Big C vote, we have crafted an extraordinary shopping experience that precisely caters to their desires. This campaign is an embodiment of our dedication to listening, understanding, and delivering exactly what our shoppers asked for. At City Centre Bahrain, our customers are the heart and soul of everything we do, and this summer, we proudly present them with a truly exceptional and tailor-made retail adventure.”

With an array of unbelievable offers, prize draws, exhilarating entertainment, gourmet dining and mall activations, City Centre Bahrain customers will be spoilt for choice at the largest shopping, leisure, and entertainment destination in the Kingdom this summer.