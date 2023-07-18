This summer season, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is showcasing a stunning drone show

40 C
Drone show
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi lights up the sky over the Italian Zone in ‘Bell’Italia’ with a mesmerizing ‘Drone Spectacular’ show that will captivate guests, every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7h30 pm until September 3.

Featuring a large number of drones hovering in perfect harmony, the breathtaking show returns once again with a spellbinding display of lights and a synchronized performance for families and guests to enjoy. These drones will illuminate the sky with an astounding palette of colors, using cutting-edge LED technology, transforming the show into a breathtaking visual that will leave spectators excited.

Drone show

The show gives a unique opportunity for guests to enjoy an unforgettable performance that complements the park’s award-winning rides and the family-friendly activities that are in store for guests exclusively all summer long.

