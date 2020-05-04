Monday, May 4, 2020
Qur' an Competition Winner

Sunni Endowments Council’s Chairman congratulates Qur’an competition winners

Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajri, Sunni Endowments Council’s Chairman, and Advisor for Religious Affairs at the National Guard, congratulated the winners of memorizing and reciting the Holy Qur’an competition of His Highness National Guard President.

The Qur’an competition this year was held online for the first time, and all certificates were sent to the winners, according to the directives of National Guard Staff Director, and in compliance with the principle of social distancing in light of the current conditions of coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed that the National Guard, represented by Lieutenant General HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, National Guard President, and the follow-up of Major General Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al Khalifa, National Guard Staff Director, are keen to urge National Guard affiliates to memorize and recite the Holy Qur’an, noting that they directed annually to hold this competition to coincide with Ramadan.

Bahrain Successfully Fights COVID-19