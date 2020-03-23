The Sunni Endowments Directorate has suspended Friday and communal prayers at all mosques and prayer areas affiliated with it, starting from today’s Maghrib prayers (early evening prayers), and until further notice.

The directorate said that the move is based on the opinion of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and in line with the teachings of the Islamic Sharia on preserving religion and human life.

It is also in line with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the kingdom to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19), including the prevention of the gathering of more than five people in public places, the directorate added.

The Sunni Endowments Directorate urged worshippers to perform their prayers at home and to pray to Allah the Almighty to bless the kingdom with ever-lasting security and wellness, and to grant all patients quick recovery.

The directorate stressed that the timings of the call for prayer (Adhan) will remain unchanged, but the muezzin shall change “hayya alas-salah” (come to prayer) by “as-salatu fi buyutikum” (pray in your homes), or ask them to pray at home or where they are after the end of the call for prayer.