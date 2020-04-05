The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in collaboration with the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has officially launched an app to support national efforts to contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The BeAware Bahrain app tracks home quarantined cases, and enhances contact tracing, notifying citizens and residents within proximity of all confirmed cases.

Everyone is urged to download it to ensure their safety and the safety of their loved ones. The app is available in iOS and Android on the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

Registration of quarantined cases in the app is mandatory and carried out by the Ministry of Health. For uninfected cases, registration is optional and can be done by entering the ID card number of the citizen or resident, or the passport number for visitors to the Kingdom.

The app enables the ministry’s healthcare teams to track all cases suspected of being infected and home quarantined for 14 days, as well as those who have come into contact with them. The healthcare teams will be alerted via special irremovable electronic bracelets connected with the app. If a home quarantined individual travels farther than 15 meters from his or her home, the GPS-equipped bracelet will send alerts to a dedicated healthcare team, which will get in contact and remind them of the importance of following procedures.

The “BeAware Bahrain” app also provides real time local and global information and statistics on the virus so users can be updated.

For inquiries, please call 8008001.