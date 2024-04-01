Susan Salman Kanoo Appointed Chairperson at Skiplino

- Advertisement -

Skiplino, an award-winning intelligent crowd management software company, announces that its Board of Directors has appointed Susan Salman Kanoo as its new Chairperson.

The crowd management system headquartered in the UAE and Bahrain, has served over 65 million tickets worldwide, with clients spread across 40 different countries. It has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception, harnessing innovative technology to empower service providers with the ability to swiftly analyze customer flow. This aligns seamlessly with the Kingdom’s digital transformation objectives, aimed at delivering enhanced and socially responsible digital solutions to society.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susan Kanoo as our new Chairperson. Her extensive experience and vision will undoubtedly propel Skiplino to new heights as we continue to revolutionize crowd management solutions globally. Operating from our primary offices UAE and Bahrain, and having served millions worldwide, we are committed to furthering our mission of leveraging technology for seamless customer experiences while contributing to the digital transformation goals of our region.” said Zaman AH. Zaman, CEO of Skiplino.

In response to her appointment, Susan Salman Kanoo shared her enthusiasm, stating “I am honored to take on the role of Chairperson at Skiplino during such an exciting time of growth and innovation.”

- Advertisement -

“Skiplino’s journey resonates deeply with my long standing dedication to empowering visionaries in the MENA region. I look forward to working with the board and the talented team to build upon Skiplino’s successes and drive the company towards further growth.”, she added.