Sustainable Energy Authority President honored as an international ambassador in CSR

Listen to this article now

Sustainable Energy Authority (SEA)’s President Dr. Abdulhussain bin Ali Mirza received a delegation from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), led by its Advisory Board Chairman Professor Yusuf Abdul-Ghaffar.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Mirza was honored to be an international ambassador in the International Ambassadors Program for CSR, which includes a group of Arab and international figures influential in the areas of social responsibility and sustainable development.

The delegation affirmed that Dr. Mirza’s honored due to his keenness and interest in all initiatives aimed at serving the community, and his appreciation of the role of community institutions and organizations in advancing the development wheel in the Kingdom and enhancing their contributions at the regional and global levels.

SEA president reviewed with the delegation the most prominent initiatives and events launched by the authority in cooperation with various entities and partners, stressing the importance of strengthening partnership between official institutions and community organizations, as they are an active partner in achieving sustainable development goals.