Wednesday, July 28, 2021
    SWATCH CALLING: THE WORLD’S MOST INCLUSIVE ART PROJECT

    What: Swatch, the official timing provider of Expo2020, is calling upon artists from all 194 countries to unleash their innovative energy to create a canvas that celebrates their country. Stereotypes, fun facts, historical moments, landmarks, visual elements. Anything works, provided it’s an original.

    Result: Swatch will carefully choose one canvas/one artist from every single country in the world to create unique, limited edition watches, thanks to the Swatch X You program. Select creations will also be showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai, a chance to display your artwork at the ‘World’s Greatest Event’.

    Deadline: Submit artwork by August 8, 2021

    How to enter: Artwork to be sent to [email protected]. All artwork must be fully executed in .ai or open PDF format, size 420x420mm in 600DPI’s – please DO NOT work with RGB color setting.

