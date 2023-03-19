Tabreed Appoints Ali Al Rumaihi as Bahrain Country Manager

- Advertisement -

Tabreed, the Abu Dhabi-based District Cooling company, has announced the appointment of Ali Al Rumaihi as Country Manager for the Kingdom of Bahrain. In addition to managing the company’s current portfolio of clients, which includes Bahrain World Trade Center, Bahrain Financial Harbour, Reef Island, and The Avenues Mall, he will be responsible for expanding Tabreed Bahrain’s district cooling business opportunities.

- Advertisement -

Al Rumaihi brings over 15 years of experience in transactional real estate advisory and investment in Bahrain and the GCC. He has also worked on a range of regional master planned projects, having previously served as Head of Corporate Finance at Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat’s real estate arm, Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah), and as an Executive Consultant at Ernst & Young Real Estate and Hospitality Transaction Advisory Services.

Khalid Abdullah Al Marzooqi, Tabreed’s Chief Executive Officer, said of the appointment: “Al Rumaihi joins Tabreed at an exciting time as we gear up for further regional expansion. The Government of Bahrain has announced high-density master developments and key infrastructure projects in the Kingdom, where district cooling is going to be a likely choice. I am confident that under Ali’s leadership, Tabreed will continue to provide exceptional services to our customers and contribute to the sustainable development of Bahrain’s economy.”

Commenting on his appointment, Al Rumaihi said: “Tabreed Bahrain will continue to support sustainable development in the Kingdom of Bahrain and will align its business strategy with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 and the National Energy Efficiency Action Plan (NEEAP). With government vision and support, we believe that Bahrain is perfectly positioned to become a leader in district cooling, significantly reducing carbon footprints in current and future cities within the island, and at the same time, achieving high energy efficiency. I look forward to working with Tabreed’s UAE and Bahrain teams to deliver outstanding services to our clients and explore new opportunities for growth.”

Al Rumaihi holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland and a Bachelor of Science in Business and Management from Brunel University, London, England. He is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) by the Institute of Management Accountants, New Jersey, USA.