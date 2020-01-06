Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Dry Skin Fruit Patches Remedy

Tackle Dry Skin in This Winter by 5 Fruit Face Packs

Dry skin is a skin issue that is quite prevalent during the winter season. While you carry on your winter skincare routine, you can tackle the dryness by treating your skin with some nourishing and moisturising 10 amazing homemade fruit face packs.

Banana Face Pack: In a bowl, mash one ripe banana into pulp. Add coconut oil to this and mix well. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes to dry. Rinse it off later using lukewarm water and pat your dry skin. Finish it off with some moisturiser. Repeat this remedy twice a week.

Apple Face Pack: In a bowl, take 1 tbsp grated apple. Add 1 tsp honey and mix well. Apply the mixture on your face and neck. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off thoroughly later. Repeat this remedy twice a week.

Grapes Face Pack: In a bowl, mash a handful of grapes into pulp. Add 1 tsp olive oil and mix well. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for about 10 minutes. Rinse it off later using lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy once a month.

Orange Face Pack: Mix 1 tsp orange juice and 2 tsp aloevera gel together. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off later. Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week.

Pomegranate Face Pack: In a bowl, mix 1 tsp pomegranate juice and 1/2 tsp gram flour together. Apply it on the face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

