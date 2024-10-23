Takamol Holding Signs 16 Deals at GITEX Global

- Advertisement -

Takamol Holding Company wrapped up its participation at GITEX Global 2024 by signing 16 agreements and MOUs with major local, regional, and international companies. The event, held in Dubai with the theme “Global Collaboration to Build a Future AI Economy,” drew significant interest to Takamol’s booth throughout the exhibition.

Takamol’s deals at GITEX Global 2024 included important partnerships, such as an agreement with Saudi Aramco to enable workforce assignment verification through the labor sector platforms, Qiwa and Ajeer. Additionally, Takamol signed an MOU with Oracle to boost collaboration in digital transformation, including the use of Oracle’s cloud services in Saudi Arabia.

Takamol also signed a key agreement with Bank Al Bilad to raise awareness about disability services. The partnership includes support for an awareness program and app, promotion of the Mowaamah initiative on media platforms, and the launch of focused campaigns. Additionally, the agreement provides for sign language interpreters in joint efforts.

On the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, Takamol signed an MOU with Expert Vision Consulting. The partnership will explore growth opportunities and strengthen collaboration in consulting services. This partnership will combine both firms’ expertise to deliver new solutions using strategy, technology, and innovation across various sectors.

Takamol also signed two important deals to push digital transformation in Saudi Arabia. The company partnered with General Assembly to offer training programs in data, technology, and AI to speed up the Kingdom’s digital goals. In another deal, Takamol teamed up with Tiqmo to simplify domestic workers’ salary payments through the Musaned platform, integrating the Tiqmo digital wallet.

During GITEX Global 2024, Takamol expanded its partnerships by signing two key agreements. This includes an MOU with Serco to work together on consulting services and studies aimed at improving service quality and operational efficiency. In another deal, Takamol partnered with North Highland to provide digital transformation solutions for Saudi Arabia’s public sector.

At the event, Takamol showcased its innovative products and services designed to address challenges faced by individuals, businesses, and society. The company highlighted its solutions for both public and private sectors, using artificial intelligence, automation, and digital transformation. Takamol’s offerings aim to simplify operations and help achieve key goals.

GITEX Global, a leading tech exhibition, confirmed its role as a top platform for tech innovators and investors in 2024. The event featured the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainable technologies. This year’s exhibition saw over 180 countries represented, with more than 6,500 technology companies and 400 government bodies attending. GITEX 2024 gave participants the chance to connect with industry leaders and explore emerging tech trends