‘’talabat’’ announces the most ordered meals and grocery items in 2022

In 2022 talabat announced its biggest partnership to date by announcing Cristiano Ronaldo, five-time Ballon D’or winner and one of the most recognizable sporting icons on the planet, as its official Brand Ambassador during the biggest year of football in the MENA region’s history. Having Ronaldo, the highest all-time international goal scorer who played (and scored) for the fifth time in the world’s largest football competition, marked 2022 as an exciting year for the tech leader. As the year draws to an end, talabat, the region’s leading local tech platform recaps 2022, highlighting multiple customer ordering trends, donations and rider initiatives across the region.

Taking a look back at what people ordered

In 2022, eating healthier has been a priority for people across the region, and numbers show that chicken rice was ordered over 15 million times on the talabat app. However, people also still ordered and enjoyed a burger with potato wedges and a soft drink later in the evening hours.

When it comes to talabat Mart, the company’s Q-commerce grocery offering, customers’ top three favorite items to order were chips, snacks, and water this year. However, eating healthy also prevailed with bananas continuing to conquer all in 2022 as the most popular fruit three years in a row, with over a million orders delivered.

When it comes to non-food orders of 2022, a loving customer in Bahrain ordered over 400 roses.

Utilizing #Tech4Good to support communities

Throughout 2022, talabat continued to grow within the #Tech4Good space, facilitating over BD 72 thousand in customer donations to 7 virtual charities across Bahrain. Additionally, talabat was the biggest contributor to its parent company Delivery Hero’s 10 million meals milestone – with over 4.6 million meals donated by talabat alone. talabat’s achievement is part of Delivery Hero’s global food donation program to fight world hunger, including a flagship partnership with the World Food Program’s ShareTheMeal initiative.

Talabat customers can now donate to 7 charities which include: Hefth Al Neama Society, RHF, Capital Mall, Zakat fund, Bahrain cancer society, Hidd rehabilitation center, Uco parents care center and Bahrain red crescent society.

Customers were incredibly generous in giving back to their community, with one customer donating over 279 times in 2022, and the most generous day of the year being July 8th, Arafat day.

As part of its commitment to bringing a positive impact, talabat launched multiple initiatives to support communities in need, fight hunger and take action against climate change.

In 2022, the company contributed to Delivery Hero’s carbon footprint report for the first time – which we believe is a first in our industry in the region, and we participated in COP27, the global conference uniting countries, NGOs and private companies towards collaboratively driving the climate change agenda. At the conference, talabat highlighted its climate action strategy and commitment towards sustainability.

The true heroes of 2022

talabat continuously prioritizes the safety of riders who use the platform, and as part of this commitment multiple initiatives were launched across the region. One of those was ‘Road Safety Week’, a regional quarterly initiative, during which several on-ground interactive sessions were hosted in collaboration with local traffic authorities.

talabat also took several further steps towards the safety and well-being of riders during the warmer months. Through the company’s summer initiatives, riders were equipped with cooling summer gear, and 6 shaded rider waiting areas were launched across the region, offering riders shaded space to spend their breaks. In addition, talabat’s restaurant partners supported the initiative and launched nearly 32 waiting areas for riders picking up orders. Lastly, customers made the best use of talabat’s in-app rider tipping feature this year.

These include some of talabat’s most notable initiatives throughout the year, as the company continuously aims to play an integral role in bringing a positive impact to the communities it is part of, and bring customers innovative tech for their everyday life.