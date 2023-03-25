talabat Partners with CleanUp Bahrain

- Advertisement -

talabat, the region’s leading local tech and q-commerce company, announced that CleanUp Bahrain (CUB), the environmental non-profit organization, will now be included as part of the application’s “Give Back” feature, joining alongside a range of charities available on the platform.

Through the delivery app, CleanUp Bahrain will be offering five donation options at a starting price of 500 fils. Users can contribute to the Kingdom’s tree planting initiative or donate to cover expenses related to research, development, as well as the provision of recycling boxes and other environmental activities.

Commenting on the occasion, Mrs. Fatima Bastaki, Head of Corporate communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability at talabat – Bahrain, said: “Our collaboration with CleanUp Bahrain comes as part of our ongoing lineup of CSR initiatives. At talabat, we are committed to harnessing all our resources to keep up with current demands and facilitate support for various charities and causes within our community. The partnership also contributes to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Economic Vision 2030. We look forward to enriching our partners’ portfolios and supporting philanthropy across all markets in which we operate.”

On his end, Mr. Ali Alqaseer, Co-Founder and Chairman of Clean Up Bahrain, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with talabat, which aims to expand our range of support and enable us to successfully complete a number of environmental projects that will protect the Kingdom’s natural resources. We would also like to thank the Board for their trust and continuous support for the environment. We encourage everyone to contribute to achieving our shared vision of increasing green spaces and the spread of environmental awareness.”

Donations for Bahraini charities and organizations are available through talabat’s in-app feature, “Give Back”, for many charitable and relief projects.