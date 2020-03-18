Talabat, the region’s leading food delivery platform, is today rolling out contactless delivery for anyone placing and paying for orders online.

This initiative has been developed for rider and customer safety, and to enable this automatically, the customer will need to choose an online payment option.

How does contactless delivery work?

When the rider arrives, ring the doorbell, and place by your door for your convenience. Our rider will then practice social distancing, while making sure you get your order, before departing on their next delivery.

Tomaso Rodriguez, Talabat CEO, believes that these measures continue to show Talabat’s emphasis on safety in the current COVID19 outbreak, however customers need to pay by online payment for this to work.

‘At Talabat, safety is our top priority at all times, especially in this current COVID19 outbreak. We implore you, as a customer to pay by online payment (debit, credit or Talabat credit), which means no physical cash needs to exchange hands, therefore making contactless delivery possible.

By making delivery contactless for our customers and our riders, we are putting health first,’ Rodriguez said.

In addition, for this initiative, Talabat will also be distributing door hangers which customers can leave to indicate that a contactless drop off is required.

Consumers can download the Talabat app for Android from Google Play or IOS on the Apple App Store.