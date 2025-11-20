Tamkeen Event Highlights Bahraini Scaleup Growth and Regional Expansion

The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” hosted a distinguished event attended by His Excellency Mr. Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of “Tamkeen” and Ms. Dalal Al Ghais, Chief Executive of the Bahrain Development Bank Group. The event, which showcased the growth and expansion journey of successful Bahraini enterprises, also welcomed members of the Board of Directors of “Tamkeen” along with senior officials representing both the public and private sectors.

The event reflects one of the main collaborative initiatives between the SME Development Board – which brings together the Labour Fund “Tamkeen”, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Bahrain Economic Development Board and the Bahrain Development Bank Group – and the “StartUp Bahrain” initiative.

The event featured a panel discussion with a distinguished group of investors, entrepreneurs and experts from various sectors of the economy, exploring investor priorities, funding opportunities and growth strategies. Panelists include Luca Barbi, COO at Saudi Technology Ventures (STV), Karim Abadir, Investing Partner at BECO Capital, and Walid Mansour, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of MEVP.

The program also included a presentation of several distinguished Bahraini enterprises, followed by an interactive panel with the founders of Eat App, Flooss, Lola and Remote Apps, highlighting their growth journey and expansion into local and regional markets.

Held as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week 2025, an initiative of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), the event is among a series of activities aimed at showcasing global entrepreneurial developments and engaging top experts and pioneering entrepreneurs.

Tamkeen is committed to celebrating this event annually, in line with its ongoing efforts to foster innovation and develop the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the Kingdom. Through its dedicated initiatives and support programs, “Tamkeen” helps entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses, enhance their entrepreneurial skills and knowledge and secure the necessary funding to achieve success.

This aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which focus on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization and sustainability.