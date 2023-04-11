Tamkeen launches “Aspire” Initiative to Support National Workforce

- Advertisement -

The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” has announced the launch of the “Aspire” Initiative. This initiative aims to support national cadres currently employed in jobs that do not match their academic qualifications, by providing training programs to support their career progression and promotion.

Tamkeen’s Chief Executive, Her Excellency Maha Mofeez, affirmed, that the initiative is in line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to continue to support the development of human capital.

Her Excellency stressed on Tamkeen’s commitment to implement national priorities and enhance the opportunities for the national workforce while supporting their career progression, through continuous partnership with the private sector.

Her Excellency added that the “Aspire” initiative is designed to offer direct support to further the impact on career growth and help nationals acquire specialized employment opportunities aligned with their qualifications.

Her Excellency the CE stated that enterprises aiming to develop and promote employees who meet the eligibility criteria can benefit from this initiative through increased wage support for two years. Employees must have worked at the organization for at least a year, and their salaries must be below 600 BHD with a promotion increment of at least 20% of the employee’s current salary.

Her Excellency added that benefits also include 100% training support when linked directly to the promotion. This initiative aims to support the development of Bahraini employees, subject to Tamkeen’s approval of the career development plan set by the organization for each employee.

Applications will open on Tamkeen’s online portal through the Train & Grow program beginning 11th April 2023.

Tamkeen’s “Train & Grow” program is a flagship program that supports enterprises looking to develop their human capital. It helps boost the performance of individuals and enterprises through opportunities within technical training, professional qualifications, and emerging skills. Additionally, the program provides wage increments for 18 months or two years, depending on the support track.

This initiative is in line with Tamkeen’s efforts to provide support to enterprises committed to developing their human capital as part of the Labour Fund’s strategic objectives for the year, which focus on four key priorities: facilitating the increased economic participation of Bahrainis, providing training that is aligned with the labor market needs in new and emerging skills, as well as enterprise and ecosystem development, all of which drive positive economic impact and sustainable growth.