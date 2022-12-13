Tamkeen receives two gold international awards by HR Brilliance Awards

- Advertisement -

The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) was awarded by the UK-based HR Brilliance Awards for excelling in Human Resources Management over the past year. Tamkeen was recognized in two categories: HR Team of the Year and Brilliance in Employee Engagement. These awards come as a testament to Tamkeen’s commitment towards fostering an empowering and innovation-led work environment for their employees.

- Advertisement -

The HR Brilliance Awards are presented by BOC Global Events and Training Group, a professional global event organizer and corporate training provider. The HR Brilliance Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions that innovatively designed and executed HR strategies to enhance business performance.

When it comes to the Gold HR Team of the Year Award, Tamkeen’s Talent Management team earned this recognition by exerting extraordinary team effort and demonstrating a quality-driven approach through personal values and innovative working practices to enhance the organization and by providing an environment that enables the growth and development of employees. The fruits of their work and dedication included several organization-wide initiatives such as the mentorship program, which is fully managed utilizing technology, various training and learning opportunities for employees, knowledge sharing by identifying and empowering subject matter experts in the organization to present informative talks, amongst many other key initiatives implemented.

As for the Gold Brilliance in Employee Engagement Award, Tamkeen’s Talent Management Team was recognized in this category for prioritizing employee engagement during the year through various innovative initiatives that were impactful and well-received by the employees, thus setting high standards in transparency, communication and motivation within the organization. Among the initiatives launched throughout the year were various rewards and recognition schemes to recognize the employees’ efforts and their contribution to Tamkeen’s success, such as employee of the quarter and employee of the year awards, an innovation challenge, and the high five initiative that allows managers to immediately reward employees who have gone above and beyond.

On this occasion, Mrs. Eman Al Sharif, Executive Director of Talent and Facilities Management at the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), celebrated this achievement and emphasized Tamkeen’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards in human resources management. She stated: “We are honored to be recognized for our team efforts and the positive impact we made across Tamkeen. We believe in the power of people to drive productivity and success within their organizations and that’s why we focused on fostering a culture of well-being, empowerment, transparency and leadership. Employees are our greatest asset, and by building trust and putting employee well-being at the heart of everything we do, we were able to create a balance between their needs and the organization’s needs.”

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Ahmed Al Ghatam, Director of Talent Management and Operations at Tamkeen stated: “We are proud of this international recognition of Tamkeen’s efforts in fostering a healthy and engaging work environment. Our initiatives helped develop and instill a set of organization values that all employees can relate to and redefine our culture to focus on innovation and productivity which reflected positively on our performance as an organization”

Tamkeen was also recently awarded the award of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa for Bahraini Women Advancement due to the recent changes to internal policies that fostered work-life balance, equal opportunities, and gender balance within the organization. Additionally, Tamkeen was awarded earlier this year the “Innovation in Employee Engagement in the Public Sector” award by GCC GOV HR Awards, for implementing innovative initiatives that reflected positively on the productivity of the organization and the customer experience.