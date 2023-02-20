Tamkeen supports NIAD-led Forever Green campaign

- Advertisement -

The National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), announced that the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) has supported the National Afforestation Campaign (Forever Green), by providing 796 seedlings of Hibiscus tiliaceus trees and Bougainvillea trees, which were planted today along the December 16 Avenue in the Southern Governorate.

The afforestation projects, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning and the Supreme Council for tEnvironment, are in line with the kingdom’s national priorities aimed at reaching net zero by 2060, in a bid to confront climate change challenges and protect the environment.



The planting of the seedlings aims to create a natural botanical fender while adding an aesthetic aspect by using the bright rose colours.



The planting site was inaugurated in the presence of NIAD Secretary-General, Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Tamkeen Chief Executive Officer, Maha Abdulhameed Mufeez, Director General of the Southern Area Municipality, Assem Abdullatif Abdulla, and Municipal Council Chairman, Abdulla Abdullatif.



This environmental event reflects the importance of cooperation between the public, private and civil sectors in supporting the government efforts to achieve environmental sustainability.



The planting site was chosen in cooperation with the Southern Area Municipality’s specialists, who determined the appropriate species to contribute to purifying the air and giving an aesthetic view to the residential and educational areas.



It is to be noted that Tamkeen’s initiatives to protect the environment included support for a number of projects, such as the “Trillion Tree Fund”, aiming to match investors with profitable land and forest restoration projects, using modern technology and artificial intelligence, and “Solar One”, aiming to empower enterprises and enable them to purchase solar energy panels to generate energy so as to reduce electricity consumption in the kingdom.