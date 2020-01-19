Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Taqyeem Services
The Chief Executive of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Qaed

Taqyeem Committee discusses categorization of Government Service Centres

The Chief Executive of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), Mr. Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, chaired a meeting of the Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee’s second edition (Taqyeem 2).

During the meeting, the committee reviewed the classification of the service centres that will receive the Gold and Silver categorisation. These resulted from a thorough evaluation of the centres’ performance against a set of rigorous criteria. The preliminary classification will be submitted for approval to the Government Executive Committee. Chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister.

The Taqyeem committee also discussed mechanisms to further develop the centres’ services. Including a proposal to support and motivate employees working in Golden and Silver category centres.

The evaluation process began last September and continued for two weeks. During which more than 70 service centres were monitored through field and mystery shopper visits. Customer service surveys were also conducted.

The evaluation committee aims to develop the performance of government entities and raise the level of customer satisfaction by standardising the levels of service provided, and developing human resources and technical equipment capabilities to improve transparency, competitiveness and creativity. It develops the criteria for evaluating the centres and prepares and updates an evaluation guide. It also lays down the annual plan to evaluate centres, and reviews and approves reports that the government centres evaluation team prepares, including their proposed rankings of service centres based on performance, which it follows up on in order to help improve ranking level.

