Taqyeem Committee Launches Outstanding Government Customer Service Representative Programme

The Government Service Centres Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem Committee) has launched the Outstanding Government Customer Service Representative Programme, an initiative aimed at measuring customer satisfaction with public services. A short survey will be sent to customers immediately after they utilise government services at participating government service centres. This initiative supports the Kingdom’s broader efforts to improve service quality.

The initiative will enhance service quality, improve government performance, and elevate customer experience

Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, Chief Executive of the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and Taqyeem Committee, described the initiative as a key step towards advancing public sector performance in Bahrain. He noted that the programme promotes a culture of quality-driven service in line with national strategies to modernise public administration.

Al Qaed stated that the programme establishes a comprehensive performance evaluation system for both employees and government entities. It seeks to standardise service delivery according to the Customer Experience Evaluation Guide and encourage healthy competition among employees through performance-based incentives. The initiative employs an automated system integrated with participating government platforms to dispatch a short survey immediately after service completion. Sent via the official ‘GOB Customer Service’ WhatsApp account, the survey evaluates efficiency, speed, communication, professionalism, and overall service quality. Future phases will see integration with the Mawaeed application.

Currently, 20 government entities have joined the Outstanding Government Customer Service Representative Programme, which forms part of a broader reform initiative led by the Taqyeem Committee to enhance service delivery across government centres. Further information is available on the National Portal: bahrain.bh.