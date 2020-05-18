Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community amidst the challenging situation. This comes in line with TG’s larger goal of fostering an inclusive financial culture in the Kingdom. The TG Hub will be a free to access, virtual comprehensive platform available to both individuals and businesses.

The virtual platform will roll out 3 programs with a focus on educational awareness and community engagement. In terms of education, the hub will create e-programs; free online, simple and concise learning videos that will provide access to various online learning platforms, resources and toolkits, delivering crucial skills to help build experience in various subject areas. The programs will be presented by local and regional entrepreneurs, plus business owners whom will share their insights, and perspectives to support startups and individuals to prepare and lan.

Through the hub, university students will have the opportunity to apply for virtual internships. The 1-month online internship program is offered to all university students with the opportunity to gain coursework credit. The internships are targeted towards students curious about a career in FinTech, and will have the opportunity to participate in FinTech projects (covering areas including; research, partnerships, value proposition development and more), whilst also being part of Tarabut Gateway’s team virtually. Part of the internship program, students will have the opportunity to attend online lectures run by global FinTech experts and leaders sharing their rich insights, and experience.

Lastly, in terms of guidance and support, the TG hub will host online Office Hours, which are 30 minute consultation sessions by TG’s team of seasoned experts. The sessions are open to the community including individuals, corporates and startups that would like to get business growth advice on their business model, including how open banking can help them, and their business ideas.