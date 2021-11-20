Taste New Zealand Week returns to Al Jazira Supermarket in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE), the government agency responsible for helping New Zealand businesses to grow internationally, is bringing ‘Taste New Zealand Week’ to Al Jazira Supermarket’s Zinj branch in Bahrain from 15-21 November.

As part of the ‘Made with Care’ government campaign, Taste New Zealand Week will showcase the produce of over 16 New Zealand food and beverage brands spanning dairy, meat, seafood, and health & wellness categories.



The brands that will be featured during the week are Rockit, Dairyworks, Fogdog, Westgold, Egmont Honey, Red Shoots, Libertine Blends, The Apple Press, Sanford, Silver Fern Farms, Open Country Dairy, Comvita, NZ Health Naturally, Phoenix & Charlie’s, Kiwi Garden, and MrApple.



A world leader in sustainable farming, food safety, and product traceability, New Zealand is a trusted supplier of quality products and ingredients to more than 140 countries across the globe.



The Made with Care campaign highlights how New Zealand’s nutrient-rich soil, lush pastures, temperate climate, and unspoiled coastlines, combined with the care, attention, and expertise of its producers deliver delicious, world-class food and drink, naturally bursting with incredible flavor.



The event at Al Jazira will also highlight the special connection that New Zealand producers have to the land and sea; a relationship founded on care and respect, and an inherent understanding that when nature thrives, we all thrive. Visitors will be able to sample the brands on offer throughout the week-long event.

New Zealand products are available for purchase at Al Jazira stores in Adliya, Jasrah, Zinj, Budaiya, Juffair, Riffa, Hamala, Hoora, Janabiyah, Sehla, Karranah,

Manama and Qudaibiya.



Ahmad Zakkout, Trade Commissioner for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait & Oman at Nee Zealand Trade and Enterprise, said: “Bahrain is an exciting market for New Zealand food and beverage companies and is well recognized by consumers as premium food and beverage producer. Our event with Al Jazira last year showed that there is a demand for tasty, healthy, and nutritious food and beverage especially as a result of the increased interest in personal and

family health & wellness since Covid-19 began. We see this event as a great opportunity to showcase how our Māori ethos of “katitakitanga” – care for people, place, and the planet translates into fantastic food and beverages that consumers can trust.”



New Zealand exports more than half the food it produces, delivering premium-quality food and beverage products to millions of people worldwide. As one of the world’s most progressive centers of agriculture and aquaculture, New Zealand is recognized globally for its leadership in sustainable farming, production, and nutrition. New Zealand is one of the world’s leading dairy exporters and is known around the globe for premium quality lamb, beef, apples, kiwifruit, honey,

rock lobster, and packaged foods.