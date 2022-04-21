“Taste of Malaysia” event launched in Bahrain

Listen to this article now

At an event held themed Taste of Malaysia, the Ambassador of Malaysia to the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Shazryll Zahiran launched the inauguration of the Musang King Durian into the Bahrain market, with other varieties of Malaysian food products. The event was also graced with the presence of His Excellency Shaikh Daij bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the ASEAN Bahrain Council and Her Excellency Ambassador Fatima Abdullah AL Dhaen, from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The event was held at the Asian Supermarket at Juffair Block Shopping Mall. Ms. Coco Wu, the manager at the Asian Supermarket gave a welcoming statement, welcoming the guests to the event, followed by the remarks by His Excellency Ambassador Shazryll Zahiran who gave a brief introduction on the Musang King Durian as well as other food products that is introduced into the Bahraini market.

After the ribbon cutting to launch the Taste of Malaysia, the guests were then given the opportunity to sample the Musang King Durian and other food products made available, at the Asian Market.

The event was attended by the Board of ASEAN Bahrain Council, Members of the ASEAN Bahrain Council, Representatives of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, ASEAN Ambassadors as well as the Diplomatic Corps, ASEAN Community and members at the media.