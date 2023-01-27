TAT welcomes Flydubai Inaugural Flight to U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport

- Advertisement -

The Tourism Authority of Thailand(TAT) is delighted to welcome the inaugural flight of Flydubai to

U-Tapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, while the Dubai–Krabi route has been also resumed, offering more routes to the world in the Visit Thailand Year 2023.

TAT, together with the Royal Thai Navy, Department of Airport, Chonburi and Rayong Province extend a warm welcome to the flydubai’s inaugural flight, FZ1445, to Utapao-Rayong-Pattaya International Airport, celebrates with water cannon salute while all passengers were greeted with a lovely welcoming garland and souvenirs.

Flydubai’s operates 7 flights per week, the schedule to U-TapaoRayong-Pattaya International Airport capacity, departing Dubai at 10:35 hrs. and arriving U-Tapao at 19:45 hrs. Where flydubai’s flight to Krabi will also be operating at 7 flights per week, departing Dubai at 00:50 hrs. arriving Krabi at 10:10 hrs.

With the added stimulus of more flights, TAT is focusing on several key market segments to increase from the Middle East, including families, digital nomads, special interests like health and wellness, and green-minded tourists.

The Dubai–U-Tapao route expand its wings to connect Pattaya and its surroundings to the world, offering variety of products and services for all tourists such as floating market, Columbia Pictures Aquaverse water park, theme park, Nong Nooch Botanical gardens, Sanctuary of truth. Visitors can also Fine dine at Sky Gallery, Wok Wok Thai Restaurant at Andaz Pattaya, Moom Aroi, or shop at Central Festival or Terminal 21. Moreover, tourists are able to extend their trip and experience amazing family activities at Khao Kheow Open Zoo and enjoy the outdoor sports at the professional golf courses just within an hour drive, while visiting the beach and enjoy water sport such as paragliding, banana boat, and jet ski are optional. Check your bucket lists with tasty seafood at beach side restaurants, rooftop bars, and café hopping are also recommended.

Another destination to visit is Rayong, south of Pattaya, celebrate life on the beach at Ram Phueng Beach, Suan Son Beach, Mae Pim Beach or join an island-hopping day trip to Koh Samed and its surroundings. Complete your wonderful trip while staying in the home of tropical orchards with tasty

durian, mangosteen and many more.

Pattaya is offering a lot of hotel choices, from the luxury hotel such as InterContinental Pattaya Resort, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, Avani Pattaya etc. to the hotel that fits your budget.

The flydubai’s new route is expected to expand the domestic tourist potential destinations such as Chiang Mai, Phuket and Koh Samui. The flight enables travellers from the Middle East to enjoy Thailand with its warm and sunny weather, and warm Thai hospitality.

With the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign, tourists are invited to experience

the kingdom’s myriad of wonderful existing and new tourism experiences, products, and services.



A small step from the Middle East, a big impact for Thailand and the world