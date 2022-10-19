Tawasul App, Your Easiest Way to get a Response from Government Entities

- Advertisement -

If you are looking to contact a government organization to enquire about their services or perhaps to raise a complaint, you can do it conveniently using the app of the National Suggestion and Complaint System, Tawasul.

Launched as a website in 2014, followed by an app version in 2016, Tawasul enhances communication between government entities and beneficiaries. It enables you to send your enquiries, suggestions, or complaints to government entities. The Tawasul team at the government entity will then ensure that your feedback is received and that you get a direct response in a timely manner.

So far, over 550,000 cases have been processed through Tawasul by various government organizations that have joined its platform, of which there are currently 50. Work is underway to include even more in the near future.

Using the Fix2Go feature, available on the app, you can submit the case within 30 seconds, and track the case by using a reference number. The app also allows you to review the performance of government entities.

In case you were not satisfied with the response, Tawasul also allows you to reopen your case within 14 days of receiving feedback. The process is entirely secure to maintain your privacy.

To download the Tawasul app, visit the eGovernment Apps Store, bahrain.bh/apps or Tawasul on bahrain.bh/tawasul.

For inquiries, visit Tawasul, available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.