Team Bahrain follows up top ranking with the number one fighter in the world, Pasha Khakhachaev

Super-Heavyweight amateur world champion Pasha Khakhachaev is the new number one fighter in the world, pound-for-pound. The news was confirmed by IMMAF (International MMA Federation), as the Bahraini hero has surpassed former top-ranked Axel Sola, from France, after yet another flawless performance at last month’s IMMAF World Championships.

Pasha has had a perfect year in 2019, winning every competition he entered. From the Asian Open in May, to the European Championships in June, and the World Championships in November, Kharkhachaev has truly become the biggest star in amateur mixed martial arts, and one of the athletes responsible for Team Bahrain gaining and maintaining its status as the number one nation in the sport.

With a perfect amateur record of eight wins and no losses, Pasha had a singular 2019, winning three bouts by KO, but then showing his versatility at home, during the World Championships. With a more measured approach, and looking to gain experience, Khakhachaev won twice by decision to become the two-time world champion at Super-Heavyweight.

The dominance of Team Bahrain over the competition can also be measured by how many athletes the country has produced through to the top-20. In addition to Pasha, other eight athletes have been placed in the first 20 places of the ranking, which determines the best fighter in the world, regardless of weight classes.

Ramazan Gitinov (4º), Shamil Gaziev (5º), and Magomed Gadzhiiasulov (6º) are the other names that represent Bahrain in the top-10, while Shamil Gimbatov (12º), Murtaza Talha Ali (13º), Mansur Magomedov (14º), Abdulmanap Magomedov (17º), and Magomed Idrisov (18º) are also included in the top-20.