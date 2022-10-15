Team Bahrain ready to represent in the great finale of Kombat Kingdom

- Advertisement -

BRAVE CF 65 will include a contingent of Bahraini fighters hoping to make their nation proud in the grand finale of Kombat Kingdom this month. The third installment of the mixed martial arts festival that sees international and local athletes descend upon Bahrain will showcase five Bahraini athletes including Hamza Kooheji, Hussain Ayyad, Abdullah Al-Yaqoob, Magomed Gadzhiyasulov and Shamil Gaziev, all looking to rally the local fans in attendance at the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Isa Town.

Number-three ranked Bantamweight and Bahraini MMA icon, Kooheji leads the way as he headlines the BRAVE CF event when he takes on Colombia’s poster boy, Eduardo Mora in a Featherweight bout. The former BRAVE CF Bantamweight number-one contender returns to the very same arena where he faced a split-decision title loss to now-champion, Canada’s Brad Katona at BRAVE CF 57 and he now looks to re-establish himself by getting back into the winning column against South America’s Mora in an intercontinental clash.

Manama’s Hussain “Iron” Ayyad returns to the BRAVE CF cage three years after breaking his leg at BRAVE CF 29 in a Flyweight bout against Latvia’s Matiss Zaharovs. Prior to that fight, Ayyad was on a three-fight win streak and will now look to continue climbing the Flyweight rankings when he takes on unbeaten Pakistani, Ifran Ahmed.

Bahraini Heavyweight Shamil Gaziev makes his BRAVE Combat Federation debut against Lithuania’s Pavel Dailidko. A proud student of the famed KHK Team Bahrain family, Gaziev is unbeaten in his professional career with his last fight being his first-ever decision victory after beating Russia’s Kirill Kornilov at Ares FC in June this year. Prior to that, he has gone on a clean sweep with seven finishes, including two submissions highlighting the big man’s knockout power and grappling skills.

In the Light Heavyweight division, another BRAVE CF debutant will be introduced to the fans as Bahrain’s Magomed Gadzhiyasulov looks to continue his unbeaten professional run when he faces the controversial Swiss, Mohamed Said Maalem. Gadzhiyasulov is yet to find his match with six wins in as many fights. He has fought in five different promotions since turning professional including Eagle FC, Colosseum MMA and Belarusian Fight Championship and he will be keen on impressing the BRAVE CF matchmakers with a win over former BRAVE CF Light Heavyweight contender Said Maalem.

BRAVE CF Bantamweight Abdulla Al-Yaqoob will be first the Bahraini representative to grace the BRAVE CF cage when he takes on Jordan’s Fouad Al-Shami in the opening fight of the BRAVE CF 65 card. Al-Yaqoob will welcome Al-Shami who makes his debut in the organization as both athletes look to climb the ranks of the BRAVE CF Bantamweight division. Representing KHK Team Bahrain, Al-Yaqoob will be burning inside to kick start the card with a home win and he will be heading into the bout feeling confident after back-to-back victories in the BRAVE CF cage with wins over Ramyar Luqman and Egypt’s Omar Emad at BRAVE CF 48 and BRAVE CF 57, respectively.