Team Bahrain wins six gold medals, becomes number one senior team at IMMAF Worlds

The Kingdom of Bahrain is once again on top of the world of mixed martial arts. Led by the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Team Bahrain won 10 medals at the Senior IMMAF World Championships, becoming the number one team in the competition, which was held in Abu Dhabi, and featured more than 50 nations.

Out of the 10 senior medals, six of those were gold medals, meaning Team Bahrain has six amateur world champions. Three women and three men made the Kingdom proud with sterling determination and a will to represent Bahrain at the highest level.

Reigning champions Sabrina Sousa and Ramazan Gitinov became two-time world champions with stellar performances in the finals. They are now joined by four other Bahrainis, namely Aieza Ramos, Beatriz Consuli, Kurban Idrisov, and Rasul Magomedov.

Also counting for the total medal count, Raiane Guimaraes earned a silver medal, while Fabiola Silva, Sultan Omarov, and Pasha Kharkhachaev won bronze medals.

Team Bahrain beat the likes of RMMAU (Russian MMA Union), Kazakhstan, Sweden, and Tajikistan on the way to the top of the senior divisions, showcasing why the Kingdom deserves to have the number one spot at the IMMAF Senior World Championships.

Together with the Junior competitions, the Kingdom of Bahrain also won four more medals – two silver medals and two bronze medals.

MEDAL TALLY – TEAM BAHRAIN – IMMAF WORLDS JUNIOR & SENIOR

GOLD –

Women’s Strawweight – Aieza Ramos

Women’s Flyweight – Beatriz Consuli

Women’s Featherweight – Sabrina Sousa

Men’s Lightweight – Kurban Idrisov

Men’s Welterweight – Ramazan Gitinov

Men’s Heavyweight – Rasul Magomedov

SILVER –

Women’s Bantamweight – Raiane Guimaraes

Junior Flyweight – Mohamed Alsameea

Junior Light Heavyweight – Gadzhi Gaziev

BRONZE –

Women’s Strawweight – Fabiola Silva

Men’s Middleweight – Sultan Omarov

Men’s Super Heavyweight – Pasha Kharkhachaev

Junior Bantamweight – Murad Ibragimov

Junior Lightweight – Gimbat Magomedov