TEAMS MEXICO & OCEANIA TO REPLACE UKRAINE & RUSSIA AT MMA SUPER CUP

Teams Mexico and Oceania Champions are to replace teams Ukraine and RMMAU respectively at the MMA Super Cup, which takes place next week from the 8 to 12 March as part of BRAVE International Combat Week.

The incoming Mexican team returned to international competition for the first time since 2019 for the 2021 World Championships, yet still managed to carve its way to a rankings spot just outside the top 10. Following the organisation of 20 national amateur tournaments last year, Mexican federation, FAMM, produced a team of 19 athletes from 10 different states for the Worlds.

The team came away with a silver medal and bronze medal earned by Valeria Gomez and Diego Torres respectively. This follows medal successes for the Mexican team at their previous outings at the Worlds and Pan Ams in 2019.

Meanwhile the Oceania Champions comprises IMMAF’s #5 and #6 ranked national teams, New Zealand and Australia. The nations collectively earned a gold, silver and bronze medal between them at the recent IMMAF World Championships, despite a prolonged period of regional restrictions on sport and travel with uncertainty leading up to the Worlds.

Stand-outs on the team for the MMA Super Cup include: 2019 Oceania gold medallist Prashanth Guda (NZ); 2020 Oceania bronze medallist Auryn Parmley (AUS); and 2020 Oceania gold medallist Troy Fumo (AUS).

BRAVE International Combat Week (BICW), Asia’s largest combat sports festival, will return in 2022 between March 8th and March 12th at Khalifa Sports City with its biggest edition yet. In addition to the first-ever MMA Super Cup, the BICW will also feature BRAVE CF 57, with three world title fights.