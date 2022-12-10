Tenth Bahraini Farmers’ Market opens

- Advertisement -

Within the kingdom’s celebrations of its National Days, Municipalities’ Affairs and Agriculture Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, today inaugurated the tenth edition of the Bahraini Farmers’ Market, themed “”Our Harvest is Bahraini”.

Tourism Minister, Fatima bin Jaafar Al-Sairafi, Secretary-General of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development (NIAD), Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa, Acting Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), Maha Mofeez, Northern Governor, Ali Al-Asfoor, officials and representatives of sponsors attended the opening ceremony of the market, held annually at the Budaiya Botanical Garden.

Minister Al-Mubarak affirmed that holding the Farmers’ Market reflects the great interest of Municipalities’ Affairs and Agriculture, based on the directives of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in providing various types of support to the agricultural sector.

He stressed the Ministry’s commitment to implementing quality initiatives aimed at developing the agricultural sector and achieving the kingdom’s food security. In this regard, he expressed thanks to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King, President of the Supreme Council for Women and NIAD Advisory Council’s Chairperson, for her constant support for the Bahraini Farmers’ Market.

He lauded the support enjoyed by the Farmers’ Market from public and private establishments, reflecting the importance of the role of community partnership in supporting such events that enhance the kingdom’s economic development.

He highlighted the Market’s growing success and ability to attract not only citizens and residents, but also visitors from brotherly and friendly countries.

The minister indicated that according to the organising committee’s statistics, the Market had attracted more than 70,000 visitors last year, adding that 83 Bahraini products were displayed, of which 265 tons were sold.

31 farmers, four agricultural companies, five nurseries, four apiaries, four activities specialized in dates, and 20 productive families are participating in the tenth edition of the farmers’ market, in coordination with the Ministry of Social Development.

The Organising Committee created a special corner for children through the presence of “Saeed”, a character launched by the Ministry on its account (mun kids). The Ministry of Tourism is also participating with in a special corner that will host various activities.

On the occasion, NIAD Secretary-General, Shaikha Maram bint Isa Al Khalifa said: “We are pleased with the return of the Bahraini Farmers’ Market to embrace thousands of visitors from Bahrainis, residents and visitors to the Kingdom at the Budaiya Botanical Garden, which is one of Bahrain’s historical gardens, which reopened during the prosperous era of His Majesty the King under the patronage of HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of HM the King, President of the Supreme Council for Women and NIAD Advisory Council’s Chairperson.”

She affirmed that NIAD’s unwavering support to the Bahraini Farmers’ Market is in line with its keenness to create suitable conditions for the agricultural sector to flourish, particularly concerning the provision of a platform for Bahraini farmers to sell their products.

She indicated that the Market has provided a wide base of customers for Bahraini farmers, and many farmers to diversify their products and introduce new varieties of products that are demanded locally.