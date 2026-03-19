Thai Ambassador Visits LuLu as Thailand Delivers 14-Ton Fresh Food Boost to Bahrain

In a significant move to bolster local food security and strengthen bilateral trade ties, H.E. Sumate Chulajata, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Bahrain, conducted an official visit to LuLu Hypermarket at Dana Mall. The visit followed an invitation from Mr. Juzer T. Rupawala, Director of LuLu Group International, to inspect a major arrival of Thai fresh produce and consumer goods.

The visit highlights a critical logistics operation aimed at maintaining a steady supply of essential goods in the Kingdom. A total of 14 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables were recently transported from Thailand via special Gulf Air flights. Building on this momentum, LuLu Group confirmed it is currently processing the import of an additional 60 tons of Thai products to ensure market stability and meet rising local demand.

Ambassador , H.E. Sumate Chulajata emphasized that this collaboration is a direct reflection of Thailand’s long-standing “Kitchen of the World” policy. This national strategy aims to position Thailand as a primary global source of high-quality, safe, and nutritious food products.

“This initiative not only supports the local demands in Bahrain but also underscores Thailand’s commitment to promoting food security across the wider Middle East region,” the Ambassador noted during his tour of the fresh food section.

Mr. Juzer T. Rupawala expressed his gratitude for the Embassy’s support, noting that Thai products—ranging from exotic fruits to essential pantry staples—remain a favorite among both the local Bahraini population and the expatriate community.