Thai Business Delegation Visits Bahrain, Underscoring Kingdom’s Gateway Role to GCC

H.E. Sumate Chuljata, the Thai Ambassador to Bahrain, expressed deep satisfaction with the outcomes of the latest Business Networking Event, successfully co-hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy and the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI). The event, held on Tuesday, November 4th, at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, introduced a new Thai business delegation to Bahraini entrepreneurs, marking the third such mission to the Kingdom in 2025 and underscoring the accelerating momentum in bilateral economic ties.

The Ambassador, in his remarks, reaffirmed Thailand’s strong commitment to positioning Bahrain as the indispensable “gateway to the GCC” for Thai enterprises. This consistent focus is yielding tangible results, with Thailand’s export value to Bahrain already increasing by 6% in the first three quarters of the year.

H.E. Chuljata commended the BCCI for its “continued partnership and unwavering support,” which he noted has been instrumental in fostering more dynamic economic relations. He highlighted the significant composition of the current delegation, which included first-time visitors representing key sectors such as food, hospitality, health & wellness, shipbuilding, pharmaceuticals, and digital innovation.

The Ambassador stressed that the delegation’s presence demonstrates Thailand’s readiness to forge new partnerships that align seamlessly with Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, particularly in growth areas like food security, green innovation, and healthcare.

“Bahrain’s strategic position, ease of doing business, and cultural openness make it an ideal hub for Thai enterprises seeking entry into the Gulf region,” the Ambassador stated. “In return, Thailand’s robust industries and world-class standards offer valuable opportunities for Bahraini businesses and investors seeking reliable partners in Asia.”

The event culminated in a highly productive Business-to-Business (B2B) session, which the Ambassador is confident will “pave the way for meaningful collaborations, mutually beneficial investments, and long-term economic ties between the two countries.” The Thai Embassy views the growing partnership with Bahrain as a key strategic move to expand Thai commercial reach into the broader Middle East market.