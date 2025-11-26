Thai Culture Shines in Manama

The rich tapestry of Thailand’s 700-year cultural heritage illuminated the Bahrain Cultural Hall on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, as the Royal Thai Embassy in Manama, in collaboration with the Performing Arts Design and Innovation (PADI) Theatre of Prince of Songkla University, Trang Campus, organized a spectacular cultural performance titled “Melody of the River, Colors of Loy Krathong, Light of Friendship.”

Held with the support of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA), the event aimed not only to showcase traditional Thai artistry but also to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother for her lifelong dedication to preserving Thai arts.

H.E. Ambassador Sumate Chulajata presided over the opening ceremony, emphasizing that the performance was a vehicle for cultural exchange, spotlighting two iconic art forms: Khon (masked dance-drama) and Nora (Southern Thai dance), both recognized on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Ambassador also led the audience in a solemn observance, requesting 93 seconds of silence in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, acknowledging her instrumental role in the safeguarding of Thai culture for both future generations and global admiration.

The program was a vibrant showcase of traditional and classical arts, featuring:

Opening Dance: A graceful performance honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother.

Loy Krathong: A thematic performance illustrating the history and spiritual origins of the annual Loy Krathong tradition.

Khon Performances: Highlights from the epic Ramayana, including the celebrated acts Hanuman Captures Suvannamacha and Rama Battles Ravana.

Nora Dance: A display of the intricate and energetic dance form from Southern Thailand.

Traditional Thai Music: Melodies that provided the cultural score for the evening.

The highly-anticipated event drew a diverse crowd of more than 300 guests. Attendees included members of the diplomatic corps based in Bahrain, representatives from key public and private sectors in the Kingdom, as well as general residents and members of the local Thai community, collectively celebrating the deep cultural ties and enduring friendship between Thailand and Bahrain.