Thai Festival Bahrain 2021, Night Bazaar opens at Thai Mart

The Thai Festival Bahrain 2021 Night Bazaar has opened in Thai Mart at Diyar Al Muharraq. The festival showcasing Thai cuisine and culture will run until 31st July 2021.

Thai Ambassador, Thanis Na Songkhla, inaugurated the event and is delighted with the opportunity to highlight Thai culture and products. He hopes visitors can appreciate the products Thailand has to offer and entice them to visit the country. The four day festival has assorted vendors, food samples to try, and a raffle draw for a round trip ticket by Gulf Air with three-day free accommodation at Phuket, Thailand.





The Night Bazaar is open from 3pm to 10pm until the 31st of July 2021. Food stalls open at 6pm.

Check their website, thaimartbahrain.com for more details.