Thai Floating Market 2021 Inaugurated

Organized by Vega Thai Mart, Vega Intertrade and Thai Club Bahrain, Thai Floating Market was inaugurated at Thai Mart Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq. This is the first-ever “Thai Floating Market” in Bahrain, where goods are sold from boats. The festival aims to promote varieties of Authentic Thai Cuisines and other Asian food delicacies. Asian products of all kinds will be available like clothes, bags, accessories, cosmetics, arts, and handicrafts.





The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Khalifa Rumaihi, MOFA, Ms. Gorawan Ngernsilpachoke, First Secretary RTE, and Ms Najwa Janahi, Director of NGO. Special guests present were ASEAN Bahrain Council Members, Thai Club Bahrain members, Embassy of Philippines representatives, Filipino Club members, Embassy of Indonesia Representatives, and various Tenant owners in Thai Mart.





Performances made the launch joyous with live bands and a cultural dance from the Philippines and Thailand. Fruit themed mascots, flower carving demonstrations, and a raffle draw with a grand prize was also part of the event. Exhibitors and participants of the event are composed of Asian businesses and communities in Bahrain.

The Thai Floating Market adheres to all health guidelines and measures provided by the government of Bahrain throughout the 4-day event, guaranteeing the safety of all participants and visitors.

The Thai Floating Market will run until the 31st of October 2021.



