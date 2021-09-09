Thai Fruit Festival Inaugurated in Thai Mart

Listen to this article now

Organized by Vega Thai Mart Bahrain and Vega Intertrade and Exhibitions in Thailand, in cooperation with The Royal Thai Embassy Bahrain and DITP ( The Thai Trade Centre in Dubai ) the Thai Fruit Festival was inaugurated in Thai Mart Mall, Diyar Al Muharraq on 8 September, 2021.

The festival this year is themed “The Fruit Paradise” and was inaugurated by Thai Ambassador HE Thanis Na-Songkhla. Present during the inauguration is Philippine Ambassador HE Alfonso A. Ver, Indonesian Ambassador HE Nur Syahrir Rahardjo, Brunei Charge d’Affairés Farida Hisham, Thai Mart’s C.E.O Mr. Akavut Tangsilikusonwong (Tony) and members of the ASEAN Bahrain Council.





Bahrain citizens and residents will have the chance to taste and bring home the best fruit products from Thailand. The four day festival started at 3pm Wednesday and will run until Saturday, 11th September 2021.

The festival will be packed with participants and Thai Mart vendors, highlighting the fruits and fruit-based products from Thailand. Fresh fruits, dry fruits, juices, skincare, accessories, souvenirs, and much more will be available.





A fruit carving demonstration will also be conducted by the Royal Thai Embassy throughout the festival from 3pm to 9pm daily. Students are encouraged to join the fruit carving demonstration for the Embassy’s ‘Fine Art’ initiative.

Visit the Thai Embassy website and instagram @thaiembassybahrain for more information about the event.