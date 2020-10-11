Monday, October 12, 2020
Thai Mart Bahrain: The first Thai Shopping Mall in the Middle East!

Kingdom of Bahrain the ideal destination for Business & Investment in the Middle East brings a latest addition to the Kingdom’s international business collaborations and will be the newly opening Thai Mart at Diyar Al Muharraq. 

Thai Mart Bahrain will be the 1st Thai international company investing in Bahrain as recommended by EDB and the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. The first-ever completely Thai mall in the region, Thai Mart will host over 200 authentic Thai brands from fashion, beauty products, Thai food etc.

 

Thai Mart Bahrain

Thai Mart’s C.E.O Mr. Akavut Tangsilikusonwong (Tony) has recently visited ASEAN Business Council (ABC) and had a discussion with H.E. Shaikh Daij Bin Isa  AlKhalifa, Chairman, ASEAN Bahrain Council (ABC) , and  Ms. Feryal Abdulla Nass- Vice Chairman on Thai Mart and ABC’s future projects and cooperation.

H.E. Shaikh Daij Bin Isa Al Khalifa

“I am confident that Thaimart will be a huge success in the region giving a unique shopping experience, we truly believe that together we go further” commented H.E. Shaikh Daij Bin Isa Al Khalifa during the meeting. 

Thai Mart along with ASEAN is also organizing a webinar to invite all the Bahraini entrepreneurs who are interested to do business with Thailand. 

Established in 2017, the ASEAN Bahrain Council aims to promote Bahrain’s investment opportunities, create fruitful economic partnerships between the Kingdom and ASEAN countries, strengthen friendship relations between the Bahraini people and those of ASEAN, develop trade, economic, tourism and cultural relations and increase the volume of trade exchange between the two sides.

Titled as “Drive thru Thaimart” the discussion will focus on topics to enhance the business opportunities between Bahrain and Thailand through Thai Mart during COVID-19 situation.

An opportunity is being created by the Management of Thai Mart and is inviting all Interested participants to join a special Webinar to learn more about the project and get a one to one interaction with the minds behind the Thai Mart including the CEO of Thai Mart Mr. Akavut Tangsilikusonwong (Tony), Shaikh Daij Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Chairman ASEAN Bahrain Council, H.E Mr. Thanis Na Songkhla Ambassador to the Royal Thai Embassy in The Kingdom of Bahrain, Mr. Panot Punyahotra DITP Director of the Thai Trade Centre in Dubai & Mr. Fawzi Shehab Al Shehabi, Advisor Jewellery Trade Center, Bahrain. You can join the Webinar through Zoom link with Webinar ID: 84434110844 and Webinar Password: 276056 on October 21st, at 11:00 am, Bahrain Time.

