Thai Minister of Industry receives Bahraini ambassador

Minister of Industry of the Kingdom of Thailand, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, received the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Thailand, HE Mona Abbas Radhi.

He praised distinguished relations of friendship between both countries, voicing keenness on promoting cooperation in the agricultural field. He also expressed keenness to enhance cooperation regarding small and medium industries and explore opportunities between the two countries.

For her part, the Bahraini ambassador reviewed the favourable investment environment in Bahrain and the government’s efforts to promote direct foreign investments in the transformational industries, logistics, information technology, communications, financial services, tourism, renewable energy, and the green economy.

Both sides also discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, mainly in the industrial and investment fields, as well as encouraging the exchange of visits between the concerned authorities, especially in the post-Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.